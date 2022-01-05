Balance needed as Whitby Town Council bemoans busy car parks - The Yorkshire Post says

Whitby Town Council has reported that the seaside spot continues to be a “staycation” destination of choice for everyone constrained by the pandemic, resulting in good Christmas and New Year attendance rates.

For the region’s economy and reputation as a must-see part of the world, that is fantastic.

As ever, the rush to cosy up in our precious coastal resorts comes at a cost.

Whiby. Picture: James Hardisty.

The town council has called on North Yorkshire County Council and Scarborough Borough Council – who it says “imagine that there is still a mythical closed season” – to “do more to manage their responsibilities” as residents contend with busy car parks and overflowing bins.

The balance between accommodating tourists and respecting the needs of locals has rumbled on for years at Yorkshire holiday spots, and is one that demands a delicate response.

What might be a newer development is the continuation of this during the winter months, when residents may usually expect to enjoy their communities free of overrun services.