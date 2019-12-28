Baroness Hale’s plain-speaking rules supreme – The Yorkshire Post says

IF there was a reward for plain-speaking in 2019, it would surely go to Baroness Hale of Richmond, the outgoing president of the Supreme Court.

The no nonsense Yorkshirewoman who was the centre of world attention when justices ruled that the prorogation of Parliament in September was unlawful, she has an uncanny ability of being able to articulate complicated issues with great succinctness.

And this was characterised by her guest editorship of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme when she rejected suggestions that justices are “politically motivated” before setting out her concerns about fair justice being put at risk if legal aid cuts persist.

With typical Yorkshire pragmatism, she ventured that many problems, from disputes in family law to the repossession of homes, may not become so convolunted in the courts if those concerned receive practical legal advice from the outset. Just two words of advice to Ministers should suffice – please note.