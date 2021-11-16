BBC airtime for exploration of Staithes in Villages by the Sea a feather in the cap - The Yorkshire Post says

Staithes. Picture by Tony Johnson.

But an episode of a BBC documentary series last night explored how the North Yorkshire village was key to the country’s industrial prosperity in other ways.

Dr Ben Robinson, presenter of Villages by the Sea, believes that alum found on its shores was just as important to its success as its fishing culture.