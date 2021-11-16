BBC airtime for exploration of Staithes in Villages by the Sea a feather in the cap - The Yorkshire Post says

Staithes has earned an enviable reputation as a tourism hot spot steeped in maritime heritage.

By YP Comment
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 11:45 am
Staithes. Picture by Tony Johnson.

But an episode of a BBC documentary series last night explored how the North Yorkshire village was key to the country’s industrial prosperity in other ways.

Dr Ben Robinson, presenter of Villages by the Sea, believes that alum found on its shores was just as important to its success as its fishing culture.

It is brilliant to see broadcasting time dedicated to sharing how vital coastal villages in Yorkshire have been in driving industry, just as they continue to be in the modern age – and it’s another feather in the cap of the region’s increased presence on screen.

