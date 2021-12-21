Becoming an organ donor could be the ultimate gift of life this Christmas – Anthony Clarkson

There are currently 500 adults and children awaiting the life-saving gift of an organ transplant across Yorkshire, and this number is expected to rise as the pandemic continues. The only way we can save or transform their lives is if a suitable donor is found.

This is particularly true for those patients waiting for a transplant from Black and Asian backgrounds. Patients from these backgrounds are sadly significantly over-represented on the transplant waiting list and for many the best chance of finding a suitable match will come from a donor of the same ethnicity.

NHS Blood and Transplant is appealing for people to join the to join the NHS Organ Donor Register.

While currently Black and Asian patients make up over 29 per cent of patients on the waiting list, sadly, donors from these same backgrounds, made up just seven per cent of all deceased organ donors last year.

Many patients describe waiting for a transplant as being in limbo, existing and not living. Imagine what it is like to be in need of a transplant and not able to do what others around you can do, simple things like being able to go out and about, sleep or eat normally.

It can be particularly difficult for children and their families who are unable to enjoy usual childhood milestones as they should; attending school, special occasions and family day outs. Their lives can be restricted by treatments like dialysis and they can suffer developmental delays.

Family and friends of those waiting for transplant provide amazing love, support and care, but can’t ultimately give them (in most cases) what they need, an organ transplant.

Sadly last year alone across the UK, 474 people died while on the transplant waiting list, and a further 693 were removed. Of the 693 removed, most will have been as a result of deteriorating health and many would have died shortly afterwards.

With only one per cent of people dying in circumstances where organ donation is possible, each and every potential donor is precious. Yet, despite growing public support, many people tell us that they still have not yet taken the time to speak with their loved ones or share their decision.

Even though the law around organ donation has now moved to an opt out system across most of the UK, many are still not aware that families will still always be consulted before organ donation goes ahead.

While we know families are more likely, and find it easier, to support donation when they already know it is what their loved one wanted, only 42 per cent of the UK population have registered their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register and just 37 per cent say that they have shared their organ donation decision with their family.

While we hope that the recent change in the law will ultimately help the thousands of people currently waiting for a transplant, ultimately these life-saving and life-transforming operations would not be possible without the generosity of those donors.

Wherever and however you plan to spend this Christmas, we hope that everyone will be able to enjoy the festivities and spend some much-needed time with family and friends. But for thousands of people across the country, including over 200 people in the Yorkshire region who have had transplants this year, the only reason that they are able to enjoy a happy and healthy Christmas is thanks to the generosity of a donor and their family who so selflessly chose to give the gift of life.

That’s why as Christmas approaches NHS Blood and Transplant is calling on families to talk about organ donation and register their decision to help save lives. Please take a moment this Christmas to let your family know your organ donation decision. Those conversations could help save the lives of the thousands still currently spending their Christmas desperately hoping and waiting for the call which will save or change their life.

It is quick and easy to join the NHS Organ Donor Register, call 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk. Users of the NHS app can also use this to check, amend or register their organ donation decision.

Anthony Clarkson is Director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant.