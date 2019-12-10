Benefits for brass band performers is music to Yorkshire’s ears - The Yorkshire Post says

They’re as British as the Union Jack and fish and chips. Brass bands have for decades been part of the fabric of community life in towns and village across Yorkshire.

Their distinctive sound is both bright and loud and, whether it’s carols in the streets at Christmastime, entertainment for gala-goers at the height of summer or performances to packed concert halls year-round, there’s a touch of magic about hearing them perform.

But the delight of brass in full swing is not just for the benefit of listeners. New research from the University of Sheffield has found that being part of these ensembles can help to relieve stress and enhance mental health and wellbeing. Musicians also said they valued the social aspect and some reported a positive impact on respiratory conditions.

Yorkshire already has a long and proud history of brass bands and given their boosts to players and listeners alike, long let this be music to our ears...