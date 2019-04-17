Bernard Ingham: We need a Moses to lead Britain and a Solomon with wisdom do lay down the law when Tories replace Theresa May

SHE’S politically dead, they say, but she won’t lie down. Good for Theresa May. Her epic stance against widespread stupidity and irresponsibility at home and in Europe is demonstrating, among other things, that British politics has an endless supply of masochists.

They are falling over themselves to succeed her. But who in their right mind would want to, given the party’s maltreatment of Margaret Thatcher and John Major, and then ridding itself in quick succession rid itself of William Hague, Iain Duncan Smith and Michael Howard?

Let me first examine the task before a new leader. It is said that he or she must be a Leaver but how on earth anyone – Leaver or Remainer – is going to unite the Conservatives is a mystery, whatever Boris Johnson says about a burst of unity and dynamism after Brexit.

The irresponsibility of MPs is breathtaking with Britain’s democracy menaced by a Marxist mob, rampant immigration, Islamic terrorism, Europe in turmoil, America with a volatile president, Vladimir Putin coveting Eastern Europe and dedicated to the de-stabilisation of the West and China on the unsettling rise.

We need a Moses to lead the UK, still intact in the face of Scottish, Welsh and Irish nationalism, out of the EU to the promised land and a Solomon with the wisdom to lay down what the Tories stand for in the 21st century. Their problem is not just a botched Brexit but what they actually believe in.

They may always have been a broad church – witness the hostility of some to Mrs Thatcher’s reforms – but their appeal has generally been a belief in the British people through working with the grain of human nature and conserving the best, based on financial prudence at home, limited government and the effective control of the wilder shores of capitalism.

The present lot are not prudent enough, given that Gordon Brown’s monumental £153bn budget deficit is still not eradicated after nine years and their approach to enterprise and assorted services blurred, partly by too much obeisance to the often idiotic forces of political correctness.

To my certain knowledge, we have known for more than 30 years that more money does not solve the NHS’s problem of coping with an ageing and rising population, driven substantially by uncontrolled immigration, and the exponential development of treatments. Yet that is where Chancellor Philip Hammond proposes to chuck the so-called Brexit bonus.

Before a penny of that is handed over, a sensible government would demand greater efficiency in the use of resources and see it is delivered. The same goes for local government which has been overspending for decades, not least on councillors and executives, while blaming central government for a lack of resources.

The welfare system, it seems, is expected to ease the life and conscience of the elderly’s families in this era of record prosperity – repeat prosperity, not austerity – but is not working well for the old folk. It lacks the smack of firm government.

Education is frankly a liability because it is not generally turning out robust, rounded and well-educated youngsters ready to earn their living. And higher education has been taken over by the Left and students’ unions by pathetic snowflakes.

We need far more parental responsibility within a much tougher law and order system if we are to tame the criminal classes who have multiplied with the general lack of societal discipline linked with advancing technology.

As for national security, we have an understaffed military to go with the neglect of domestic affairs latterly because of Brexit.

And anyone concerned about national security knows that we have not had an energy policy worthy of the name for 30 years. All this ignorant banning of gas in new houses – and loose talk about electric cars – utterly ignores where the power is coming from.

In short, we are in a hell of a mess, with no remotely acceptable alternative to the Tories in Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who could only be relied upon to ensure national disaster.

I am the first to admit that no one knows who will make a good Prime Minister until they get the job. But looking at the seemingly endless list of candidates to replace Mrs May fills me with gloom. Is there anyone capable of facing up to the need to engineer a new, secure, prosperous Britain that works?

He or she needs clarity of vision and an iron will to succeed against the odds. Let me know if you can identify a combination of Moses and Solomon. I need cheering up.