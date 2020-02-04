Beveridge legacy is being betrayed by social care neglect of vulnerable adults – The Yorkshire Post says

THE Yorkshire Post continues to make no apology for highlighting the issue of social care – and how 1.5 million vulnerable adults are receiving insufficient support because of the failure of successive governments to put in place long-term funding reforms.
Yet, while many people assume that ‘social care’ refers to the health needs of the elderly, they overlook the still significant number of working-age adults who need help because of the seriousness of their physical or learning disabilities.
And the fact that a third of care providers have been forced to cut support in the past year – they say extra money set aside by Ministers has simply not reached the front line – is yet another wake-up call to all political parties about the cost of their inaction.
As the much-respected charity HfT makes clear, it is the most vulnerable members of society – the very people who the social care system was devised to help when first proposed by William Beveridge nearly 80 years ago – who are paying the heaviest price of all.
Individuals who can, sadly, find themselves without a voice because of the nature of their condition, they’re totally dependent on the ability of charities – and others – to speak up on their behalf.
And while Matt Hancock, the unimpressive and uninspiring Health and Social Secretary, continues to turn a deaf ear to these pleas – he wouldn’t even answer for his own delay and dither at one point in the Commons last week – this newspaper, for one, will continue to highlight his dereliction of duty until the Government sees sense and starts to work with Opposition parties to build a long-term social care plan.