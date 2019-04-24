Bill Jones: Why unconditional university offers are dangerous territory

NEWS that the Department for Education are taking steps to end the practice of students being given unconditional offers for university places must be welcomed, but more needs to be done by the education sector at large.

As one of the largest FE providers in the North, with Leeds City College, Keighley College, the White Rose Academy Trust schools and Leeds College of Music under our group banner, it’s a problem that concerns us – but more importantly, it has taken opportunities away from our students.

Bill Jones has called for universities to scrap unconditional offers - do you agree?

Budget pressures have been well-publicised and universities can’t be blamed for looking to shore-up attendance on (often, it has to be said) under-subscribed courses. However, unconditional offers aren’t the answer.

According to research from the admissions service UCAS, the number of college leavers receiving at least one unconditional offer has increased by a factor of five since 2014. In the starkest terms, this means that nearly 25 per cent of students could be assured of securing a university place, without committing pen to paper in the exam room. Frankly, that’s dangerous territory.

Not only does it allow students to sit back in what should be some of the most important formative years of their education, it also increases the risk of them not being prepared in any way shape or form for their university studies, or the onward world of work. It increases the chances of students dropping out, and if they do, the grades they have to fall back on will not be representative of their true ability.

Anecdotal evidence aside, research from the Office for Students has shown that applicants, having accepted an unconditional offer, were likely to underperform by two or more grades compared with those receiving an offer with conditions on attainment. This is a wholly unsustainable situation and has led to students up and down the country, who could otherwise expect distinctions or As, settling for Cs or worse. Young people who might otherwise have committed and dedicated themselves to a pass, are failing, all because there’s no incentive to succeed.

I’d like to think we’re well-placed to take the temperature across the education sector. With around 24,000 students studying at FE level, we also have a Higher Education Institution in our group, as well as the White Rose Academies Trust, providing secondary education.

I was recently told that our oldest student was 84, meaning that we can truly claim to offer a broad oversight in terms of our areas of academic expertise.

But we can’t rely on legislators to retro-fit policies to fix problems years after they materialise. While I’m pleased that the issues around unconditional offers have been highlighted, it’s only a problem that can be addressed from within, by looking at the bigger picture. One thing is fundamental in all this – we mustn’t overlook the student.

We recently participated in an exercise with BBC News on unconditional offers, whereby an education reporter spoke to many of our students about their thoughts. It was clear that many felt betrayed by the system or insulted by the unconditional offer of a place. It was also clear that it was putting these young people under enormous undue pressure. In some cases, they felt like they were being sold to, rather than making a positive life decision. Fear played a factor, in many cases, to students accepting unconditional offers. That moment, when a student becomes disillusioned with the system, is incredibly dangerous for the good of society at large.

Yorkshire has rightly established itself as a centre for educational excellence. The region has an extremely well-regarded Higher Education offering, contributing billions to the economy. Many of our universities don’t participate in the practice of admitting students irrespective of grades. Yorkshire could be a leader by committing to end the scourge of unconditional offers. This is only possible, however, if we work together.

Colleges and universities need to ensure that students are at the heart of the equation when giving out university places. We also need to raise awareness that the traditional university route isn’t the only option; there are excellent educational and workplace-learning initiatives, such as apprenticeships, that can lead to a degree but alongside a job, a salary and without the debt. Embracing behavioural change needs to be a part of the mix.

Bill Jones is deputy CEO of the Luminate Education Group.