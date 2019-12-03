Bishop of Doncaster’s defining mission will be to harness community spirit – The Yorkshire Post says

AS the Crown Nominations Commission finalises the appointment of the next Archbishop of York, it is significant that it is placing its faith in the Reverend Canon Sophie Jelley who has been named as the new Bishop of Doncaster.

Not only will she be joining a growing number of female clergy to hold senior positions in God’s Own County, but the fact that the University of Leeds graduate is active, though not prolific, on social media will help her to communicate with all parishioners.

Peter Burrows is the outgoing Bishop of Doncaster.

As the response to last month’s floods demonstrated, there is a strong community spirit in Doncaster – the challenge for the Church is harnessing this spirit to tackle the many social challenges now confronting residents of all denominations.

And while many expect politicians to take the lead, the issue of trust is such that creates an opportunity for an effective Bishop to provide multi-agency and multi-faith leadership at this critical time. We hope that Bishop Sophie is that person.