Booths Christmas book shows family recipes still hold a special place in the kitchen even in era of celebrity chefs - The Yorkshire Post says

There’s nothing more precious than families passing down their favourite recipes to preserve them through the generations – and never more so than over the festive period.

Whether it’s taking note of a top tip for making the best Yorkshire puddings or using an added ingredient that makes the seasoning on those roast potatoes extra-delicious, many of those doing the Christmas cooking will be putting ancestral twists on classic dishes.

Wartime recipes help modern families

Long-established supermarket chain Booths, which counts this region among its heartlands and has worked closely with suppliers from Yorkshire, Cumbria, Cheshire and Lancashire since 1847, has captured some of these quirks in its 2019 Christmas recipe book after asking employees to come up with their family favourites.

The book is a welcome reminder that, even in the era of the celebrity chef, there’s still an important place reserved for the home-kitchen ideas that make family recipes so special.