Boris Johnson must heed Barbara Windsor's dementia care crisis warning: The Yorkshire Post says

Dementia is amongst the cruellest of illnesses, gradually erasing the minds of those who have it and leaving those who love them with a hard and often heartbreaking road to travel as the condition takes its course.

And beyond the personal struggles of those with dementia and their families, it is a major factor in Britain’s care crisis.

Boris Johnson has promised action to improve social care.

As dementia becomes more prevalent in Britain’s ageing population – with no cure currently in sight – caring for the elderly will become an increasing problem.

Read more: Bed-bound with a broken hip and cancer but still sent home - My experience of elderly social care in the UK

This makes the call by the Alzheimer’s Society for the Government to look afresh at dementia care especially timely and by using the much-loved actress Dame Barbara Windsor as the face of the campaign, gives it the high profile it deserves. As her husband Scott Mitchell says, many people without financial security are facing “a constant battle to get what they need”.

Read more: Alarm bells sounding louder over social care crisis

That a million people are likely to suffer from dementia by 2021 underlines the urgency of getting to grips with the problem. The Alzheimer’s Society is surely correct in its assertion that the social care system is simply not up to looking after all these people.

Its call on Boris Johnson to invest in an NHS Dementia Fund is a sensible way forward. But the campaign further emphasises the need for wholesale reform of the social care system in order to meet its challenges. Proposals for doing so were repeatedly delayed under Theresa May. Mr Johnson came to office promising to make a difference for the better to the care system.

Those with dementia, and their families, need him to find a solution.