Boris Johnson’s food for thought over future of farming policy - The Yorkshire Post says

THE size and scope of the challenges facing farmers are highlighted by the findings of the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission on the future of agriculture – and the industry’s relationship with environmental policy.

Farming Minister Robert Goodwill at last week's Great Yorkshire Show.

Its conclusions are stark. “Food, farming and countryside policies are currently too fragmented to progress fast enough and far enough,” said the Commission’s director Sue Pritchard. “Agriculture policies are disconnected from health policy; environment policy is disconnected from trade policy; social policies are disconnected from industrial strategy.” And so it goes on.

Yet this matters as Britain’s next Prime Minister, presumably Boris Johnson, begins to consider the key Cabinet appointments that they will make when they succeed Theresa May.

Michael Gove is the current Environment Secretary.

If it is Mr Johnson, he is likely to reward people like Liz Truss, a failed former Environment Secretary, Priti Patel and Matt Hancock, whose support during the leadership campaign has bordered upon the sycophantic.

But it is even more important that Ministers are appointed to briefs that genuinely interest and inspire them.

And, in this respect, the former mayor of London would be unwise to move or dismiss Michael Gove, the current Environment Secretary, and his deputy Robert Goodwill, the Scarborough and Whitby MP.

In their differing ways, both have won the respect of environmentalists – and farmers – as they try to bring about the level of policy co-ordination demanded by this report.

A sensible Prime Minister would allow them to build on the groundwork that has already been made – the more pertinent question is whether they would be prepared to serve Mr Johnson when their differences with him are, for personal and political reasons, so profound?