Boris Johnson’s curious relationship with voters reveals character flaws – The Yorkshire Post says

How long can Boris Johnson survive as prime minister?

They warmed to his persona, and even buffoonery, because he was not a prototype politician. They were convinced to back him on Brexit, they sympathised with him over Covid and they offered the benefit of the doubt when his conduct, and that of his government, fell short of the high standards expected and demanded taxpayers.

They were more willing to forgive a premier universally known as ‘Boris’ for his flaws, foibles and frailties because he was a colourful, and chaotic, character instinctively in touch with those communities that successive governments had neglected for decades.

They also accepted that his premiership would, in all likelihood, end in scandal. What they didn’t realise was that his downfall would be the contempt shown over the alcohol-fuelled parties that took place in Downing Street while the rest of the country observed the curtailment of freedoms, often at great personal cost. Every family can point to an instance where their observation of the rules hurt them.

And it is this issue of trust – a central tenet of Conservatism – which is now central to the future of the PM and Tory party this weekend. For, the longer Mr Johnson is able to besmirch the reputation of his office with his mere presence, the harder it becomes for the Conservative Party to win back the credibility, trust and respect that it has lost.