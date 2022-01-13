Boris Johnson’s lockdown contempt over boozy parties is unforgivable and Tory MPs must grasp this – The Yorkshire Post says

Boris Johnson at Prime Minister's Questions where he apologised for his presence at Downing Street's 'bring your own booze' party during the first lockdown.

For now, Mr Johnson remains prime minister – albeit with his reputation in ruins – until Ms Gray concludes her report into Downing Street rulebreaking during Covid lockdowns, including that ‘bring your own booze’ party on May 20, 2020.

And although some still close to the PM believe he deserves the benefit of the doubt, this does an immense disservice to all those families whose careful compliance of all lockdown rules has led to such heartbreak and heartache.

They question the moral compass and authority of a Tory government that appears to have ignored its own rules on social restrictions – and then, worse still, tried to cover-up Downing Street’s deceitfulness.

They remain perturbed by the extent to which their premier is prepared to fabricate the truth on so many occasions and, in doing so, bring the Office of Prime Minister, and politics per se, into disrepute.

And they’re bewildered that Ministers, many of whom are guilty of snubbing routine TV and radio interviews in recent weeks, then flooded the airwaves to support Mr Johnson when Covid is being compounded by a cost of living crisis.

That they did so – while senior Tory figures begin to anticipate a leadership contest either in the coming weeks or after the May local elections – offered proof that the Johnson government’s sole priority, for now, is survival.

However this is no way to run a country. And while it was always anticipated that Mr Johnson would be brought down by scandal, few thought it would be for his brazen contempt at the height of a global health emergency. It’s that serious, and the sooner Tory MPs grasp this, the better.