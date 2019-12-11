Boy on hospital floor scandal demands honesty and humility from Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn – The Yorkshire Post says

THE FACT that both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are expected to make whistlestop visits to the region on the final day of the election campaign reflects Yorkshire’s importance to the national result and the need by both leaders to seal the deal here.

Though Mr Corbyn has been a frequent visitor to the county, multiple Labour candidates say that they have had more negative feedback on the doorsteps about their party leader rather than their nuanced position on Brexit.

Yorkshire is a key election battleground for both Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister, who has not ventured here since the BBC Question Time special in Sheffield on November 22, is still on the defensive over the NHS, and a lack of empathy over the treatment of a four-year-old boy left sleeping on the floor of Leeds General Infirmary.

And while both rivals have adopted very different approaches – the Tory leader wanted this election fought on the issue of Brexit while Mr Corbyn has sought to highlight austerity – there is one common theme to both: a lack of trust.

Already self-evident, it was reiterated by their respective responses to the plight of Jack Williment after a family photo of the four-year-old, wrapped in his mother’s coat while sleeping on a hospital floor because of a shortage of beds, was first published by the Yorkshire Evening Post, this title’s sister paper.

Like it or not, Mr Johnson appeared to be in denial when he tried to avoid questions – he even confiscated a reporter’s phone at one point in very odd behaviour for a Prime Minister – while many thought Mr Corbyn’s attempt to politicise the scandal smacked of desperation on his part.

Rather than the obfuscation that has so undermined the conduct of this campaign so far, there’s still time – just – for some humility and honesty from both men. After all, it is going to fall to one of them on Friday to try and unite a country left even more divided by this election.