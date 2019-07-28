Bradford’s decade as city of film – The Yorkshire Post says

A DECADE ago, it seemed a unique privilege – the only place in the world to be designated a “city of film” by Unesco, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation.

Now, with 12 others including Bristol similarly ranked, and more to come imminently, Bradford’s status seems less of a novelty. Its decision to no longer stage the international film festival that helped win it the title, probably hasn’t helped.

The city is celebrating its 10th anniversary modestly, playing host to visiting location units, setting up community cinemas around the district and hoping to reap some benefit from Channel Four’s relocation to Leeds.

So it’s hardly Hollywood, but one should not under­estimate the importance of the arts to communities like this. The UN calculates that by 2030, 70 per cent of the world’s population will live in cities, and in trying to harness their culture and creativity, we can hope that it is planting the seeds of a more hopeful future.