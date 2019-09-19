Brexit was a historic referendum and not a mere statistical survey – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

THE way that Canon Michael Storey writes (The Yorkshire Post, September 17), you’d think that the historic 2016 referendum was a mere statistical survey which can be undone by more up-to-date research.

But it was a democratic vote of the people that saw a higher turnout than in any general election since 1992, and had more people voting Leave than have ever voted for an individual political party.

That’s why we Brexiteers are annoyed in how Parliament has continually thwarted our wishes, giving us the stalemate we are in today.

From: Brian Jordan, Huddersfield.

YOUR front page headline says that the PM’s visit to Luxembourg ended in “humiliation” (The Yorkshire Post, September 17).

The person who was humilitated was the Prime Minister of that lovely but insignificant tax haven, who was shown to be unable or unwilling to arrange a dignified reception for a visiting premier in the face of opposition from a noisy rabble of imported ex-pats.

From: Finlay G Mackintosh, Forres.

WHAT an emotive word democracy is proving. At school we were taught that Britain introduced democracy to the world and, in its simplest form, it means the greater number wins. We are giving the world a new lesson and that is government fudge, ineptitude and how to twist democracy on its head for the few.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

HOW many of the electorate bother to think which party is the best for the country when they vote? Many vote for the same party their parents did and blindly follow regardless of the party’s failures. Many vote Labour because they are in a union. Others vote Tory because they are business leaders.

From: Keith Punshon, Willow Bridge Lane, Dalton, Thirsk,

THE Lib Dems have a novel, but now sadly common take on democracy. Their new MPs will not submit themselves to fresh by-elections, and no matter how people voted in the referendum and elections, their votes will be ignored. Not very Liberal either.

From: Mervyn Jackson, Windmill Rise, Belper, Derbyshire.

IT’S a bit rich for an unelected peer like Michael Heseltine to attempt to thwart a decision made in the greatest democratic exercise this country has seen.