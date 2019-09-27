British comedy must diversify from the realm of the wealthy to reflect working class experiences - Anthony Clavane

Call me old-fashioned, or Jacob Rees-Mogg if you prefer, but I wasn’t amused to read that a Yorkshire secondary school had introduced stand-up comedy classes for its pupils.

This is not because I am a traditionalist in these matters and would prefer young people to be memorising Latin verbs, practising rote learning and facing the prospect of corporal punishment for poor behaviour in the classroom.

Nor do I object to the feminist aims of Sheffield High School for Girls’ comedy lessons, which are intended to give sixth-formers the confidence to “stand up for their rights, pay and benefits” in the workplace, as one of their teachers put it.

I think it is wonderful that a new generation of female comedians and writers – the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sharon Horgan, Diane Morgan, Holly Walsh and Rachel Parris – are inspiring young women to be more assertive and demanding of change.

I was particularly chuffed that Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag swept most of the comedy gongs at the 71st Emmy Awards. The new toast of Hollywood has been rightly praised for a string of successes which has helped British TV get its mojo back.

What I find less than hilarious is the idea that students at the £13,359-a-year school might be encouraged to think Waller-Bridge’s privileged circumstances have fast-tracked her to stardom.

In a week when the Labour Party conference voted for a proposal to integrate private schools into the state sector, and for universities to admit the same proportion of private school students as in the wider population, it seemed apposite that the privately-educated granddaughter of a baronet should sweep the board in Los Angeles.

Last year, a report examining social inequality in the cultural industries concluded that TV had a class ceiling. This was highlighted when Steve Delaney’s critically-acclaimed television sitcom Count Arthur Strong, written with Father Ted writer Graham Linehan, was cancelled after only three series.

The BBC claimed it “could not find its audience” but it seems that southern, middle-class commissioning editors failed to get behind a fun-for-all-the-family show about an eccentric working-class northerner and his mates.

Comedy, of course, is subjective and Delaney’s cantankerous, delusional, dyspeptic alter ego is not everyone’s cup of tea. The Count began his Is There Anybody Out There? tour last week – in Sheffield, ironically – and I know for certain that when I see him next week I will leave the theatre with an aching jaw, wet cheeks and yet more malapropisms to regale friends with, whether they like it or not.

Perhaps the students at Sheffield High School for Girls should be taken to one of his gigs. His blithering diatribes remind me of comedy greats like Stanley Unwin, Hilda Baker and Tony Hancock.

True, they might not see the funny side of this kind of old-school entertainer. They might be left cold by surreal lines such as: “If this turns into a full bowl of cashews, it could chiropidise the whole show. With my feet!” But, as Arthur says: “I didn’t get wherever I am by not knowing where I am.”

It would be instructive, illuminating and educational for the pupils to learn about Delaney’s circuitous route to the top. The 64-year-old Leeds lad, the son of a foundryman and a seamstress, combined his drama school studies with being a joiner (he was Butterflies star Geoffrey Palmer’s carpenter of choice) and was a bit-part actor in many TV plays and series before finding success as the “nutty old bloke”, as he describes Arthur.

The aforementioned report found that only 12.4 per cent of those working across film, TV and radio had working-class origins. As the actor Vicky McClure – DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty – said: “I know that at the end of the day you can’t help what you are born into, that it doesn’t make you less talented. “But I just find it frustrating that if you haven’t got funds, you haven’t got the same opportunities.”

Is it too much to ask that we have a multiplicity of voices on the telly – and that British comedy, currently the preserve of the wealthy and the middle class, attempts to reflect the diversity of working-class experience?