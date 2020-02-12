Burberry brings skills boost to Yorkshire textile manufacture - The Yorkshire Post says

For more than a century, luxury fashion brand Burberry has been a huge contributor to the manufacturing industry in Yorkshire, creating some of its most recognisable products, including its classic trench coat, in Keighley and Castleford and providing employment to a local workforce.

Burberry has opened a new Centre for Manufacturing Excellence, in partnership with the UK Fashion and Textile Association. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Now, it has opened a new Centre for Manufacturing Excellence, designed to nurture talent and protect traditional, artisanal skills which have, for many years, powered the county’s textile trade. A partnership between Burberry and the UK Fashion and Textile Association, the centre will provide a training and development programme to expand the skill set of sewing operatives.

Not only is the upskilling drive a welcome boost for Castleford, where the centre is situated, but it is further evidence of Burberry’s long-standing commitment to Yorkshire and the role this region’s workforce continue to play in supporting British manufacturing on a global scale.

Long may this last.