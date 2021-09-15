Cabinet minister for Levelling up and North is key reshuffle test for Boris Johnson – The Yorkshire Post says

Boris Johnson is conducting a Cabinet reshuffle, it has been confirmed.

As Mr Johnson took part in Prime Minister’s Questions, his spokesperson was confirming that new ministers were in the process of being appointed “with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country”.

Time will tell if this objective is ultimately met – and whether Mr Johnson’s changes actually honour the undertaking that he gave to the North’s 15 million residents when successfully campaigning for the Tory leadership in 2019.

The Angel of the North became the symbol of the Power Up The North campaign.

Then, he said that the post of Northern Powerhouse Minister should be elevated to Cabinet and he then promoted Jake Berry to this enhanced role to speak up for this region and begin to co-ordinate policy.

Yet, just as Mr Berry was getting to grips with an elevated brief which was also a key demand of the Power Up The North campaign spearheaded by The Yorkshire Post, the post was curiously downgraded in the February 2020 shake-up that saw Rishi Sunak become Chancellor.

And while Grant Shapps has done more than most after the Northern Powerhouse role was added to his transport brief of the eve of the Covid pandemic, this newspaper, for one, remains even more convinced that there needs to be a dedicated Secretary of State based in the ‘red wall’ who is tasked with driving forward the levelling up agenda and regional policy. If not, this reshuffle will go down as a missed opportunity.