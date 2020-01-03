Cancer recovery and £2m jackpot win shows family the unpredictable lottery of life - The Yorkshire Post says

They say money can’t buy happiness, but for lottery winners John and Allison McDonald, it has bought them the precious gift of time.

Couple win £2 million National Lottery jackpot three days before teenage son given all clear from cancer

The couple's win came three days before they heard that their son Ewan was clear of cancer. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Camelot/PA Wire.

The couple, from Stockton on Tees, have handed in their notices at work after scooping a £2m lotto jackpot, saying they can now afford to stop work and spend more time making memories with their three children and grandchildren.

It is undoubtedly a welcome relief for the family following a gruelling, and traumatic, few months when their teenage son was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of blood cancer, last May. But almost certainly their greatest gift is that 15-year-old Ewan was given the all-clear from the disease just three days after this heartwarming Lucky Dip win.

The thankful family left 2019 on ‘cloud nine’, with Mr McDonald claiming all their lifelong dreams have come true. Yet, whilst their story is truly remarkable, it is also a poignant illustration of the unpredictable lottery of life.