Captain Sir Tom Moore’s legacy of hope on first anniversary of NHS fundraiser’s death– The Yorkshire Post says

However the tribute, on the first anniversary of the death of the Yorkshire-born centenarian, is even more touching because it comes from Captain Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, who found herself thrust into the limelight when her father became such an unexpected phenomenon.
And while the family’s pain will be widely shared on this most poignant of days, The Yorkshire Post is in awe of the events, and initiatives, that continue to take place to honour Captain Tom’s selfless approach to life and, just as importantly, his values of respect and kindness.
After all, Britain would be an even kinder, and gentler place, if more kindred spirits chose to follow the quiet, and dignified, example that he set, starting in London SW1.
