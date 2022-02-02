Captain Sir Tom Moore’s legacy of hope on first anniversary of NHS fundraiser’s death– The Yorkshire Post says

File photo of Captain Sir Tom Moore whose daughter has said she can still "see and feel" her father "in everything" a year after his death. The Second World War veteran inspired hope during the first national Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, raising Ł38.9 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday. He died on February 2 last year with coronavirus.

However the tribute, on the first anniversary of the death of the Yorkshire-born centenarian, is even more touching because it comes from Captain Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, who found herself thrust into the limelight when her father became such an unexpected phenomenon.

And while the family’s pain will be widely shared on this most poignant of days, The Yorkshire Post is in awe of the events, and initiatives, that continue to take place to honour Captain Tom’s selfless approach to life and, just as importantly, his values of respect and kindness.

After all, Britain would be an even kinder, and gentler place, if more kindred spirits chose to follow the quiet, and dignified, example that he set, starting in London SW1.