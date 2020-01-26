Cervical cancer survivor’s story highlights importance of smear tests - The Yorkshire Post says

When Jennie Barrass was diagnosed with cervical cancer, like many other women, she was faced with an utterly unenviable decision.

The hysterectomy that could offer her a better chance of survival also meant sacrificing her chance to ever conceive.

Jennie has highlighted the importance of smear tests. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

Jennie suffered unexplained bleeding in her early 20s, but didn’t associate the symptoms with cervical cancer. She then missed her smear test invitations, which were sent to an old address.

During Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, the 34-year-old from Leeds has spoken out about what the condition has cost her and how the charity Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust has helped her, through the darkest moments, to see that she can still forge a future.

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion’s plea over regular smear tests following cancer scare

Jennie has drawn hope from her situation in a most admirable way - she now plans to adopt, changing the life of a child in need, whilst fulfilling her own childhood dreams of being a mother.

And, by sharing her story of bravery and heartache, she too shares a poignant message for fellow women: be aware of your body, be aware of the symptoms of cervical cancer, and never underestimate the importance of cervical screening.

“I know it’s invasive, personal, a little embarrassing,” Jennie says. “I cannot stress how the alternative is so much worse.”

“Cancer more likely to be diagnosed in an emergency in parts of Yorkshire than in the rest of England”

Indeed, smear tests enable health professionals to detect any changes to cervical cells. And finding abnormal changes early means the cells can be monitored or treated so that they do not get a chance to turn into cervical cancer.

‘Smear tests save lives’, reads one Jo’s Trust information poster. And it is no overestimation.