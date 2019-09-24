Christa Ackroyd: I too, share Louis Theroux’s sense of shame that I didn’t see through Jimmy Savile.

It is the one thing in my career I am ashamed off. If I could turn back time and with the benefit of hindsight it is the only thing I would not do again.

I would refuse. Because I too share Louis Theroux’s sense of shame that I didn’t see through Jimmy Savile. But I didn’t.

Don’t get me wrong he was someone who always made me feel really uneasy. The last time I saw him was when he turned up at the BBC in Leeds and proceeded to pretend to lick the back of a young girl’s hand having gone to kiss it. It was gross. Looking back he had singled out the shyest girl in the room, the girl who was the easiest to make blush. He made a joke of it. He enjoyed seeing the distaste on our faces. But he moved on quickly spreading his ‘bonhomie’ around the office. I never saw him again. Nor did I want to. Should we have said something, have called him out? Probably, but then what had he actually done other than make a young woman in her twenties feel uncomfortable?

I once bumped into him on a cruise I was enjoying with my husband. The whole ship wanted to meet him. We spent the whole fortnight trying to avoid him. Not because we thought him a paedophile or an abuser, but because he was repulsive. Never did I suspect just how repulsive he was.

When he died in 2011 I waited for the headlines in the newspapers which reflected the other side of Jimmy Savile. The sleazy side. There were none. Quite the opposite. He even had a double page spread in Hello magazine. So I stood by the golden casket as he lay “in state” at the Queen’s hotel, his trade mark cigar in an ashtray on a nearby table, to broadcast live as thousands of mourners queued outside in the rain for the chance to pay their respects to a man we now know was a despicable human being responsible for hundreds of vile acts committed on the most vulnerable in our society.

I also reported on his funeral the following day at St Anne’s cathedral in Leeds when again the city’s streets were packed, roads were closed and the stars came out in force including former Radio 1 DJs who had worked with him and boxer Frank Bruno. The Bee Gee’s sent flowers, as did the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Cunard and the BBC. The Royal Marines carried his coffin.

The priest told the congregation “his life story was an epic of giving .. giving of time, giving of talent, giving of treasure”. He added he hoped God would “fix it” that Jimmy would be given the ultimate reward - a place in heaven. It makes me feel sick to my stomach that we gave him such a send off. That we were all taken in. But we were. And like Louis Theroux in his memoirs published this week we still don’t know how.

Don’t get me wrong. Jimmy Savile was a slimeball. But nothing, I repeat nothing ever hinted at his filthy secrets. Like Louis Theroux I met Jimmy Savile on many occasions. I first saw him holding court at his favourite table in the Flying Pizza on Street Lane.

I met him in person when he offered to help in our fundraising while I was in charge of programming at Radio Aire. He invaded your space, was creepily flirtatious and when my lovely coordinator Kathryn went to pick up his raffle prize from his Roundhay flat she took her father with her. He answered the door in his running gear and little else, cigar clamped between his teeth. As soon as he saw her father he explained he had been for a run and put on a tracksuit. Plausible but uncomfortable. But that was why she had taken her father in the first place.

Jimmy Savile was not someone you wanted to be alone with. Not because he had ever done anything even criminal to anyone we knew, but because quite frankly he just seemed like a seedy old man who might try it on.

There were rumours. But no evidence. Do you honestly think I would have stood by and let someone get away with such appalling acts? Of course not. But then would Savile have ever been anything other than circumspect to anyone, male or female who was remotely questioning. And that includes Louis Theroux.

I think I am a good judge of character. I believe I can tell those who are good and those who are bad. Like Louis, it is my deepest regret that with Savile I got it wrong. Terribly wrong. I am not ashamed of the way I covered any story during my career. Apart from the day I stood beside a golden coffin and proclaimed Jimmy Savile to be one of Yorkshire’s favourite sons. May he rot in hell.