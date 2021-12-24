Christmas vaccine injustice is ‘stain on global soul’; why Gordon Brown should be given UK role – The Yorkshire Post says

Today’s research is even more stark when advanced countries such as Israel are already preparing to give the over-60s a fourth dose as new data emerges about the Omicron variant.

No wonder former premier Gordon Brown, now ambassador for global health financing with the World Health Organisation could not contain his anger when he said that the failure to distribute vaccines to poorer countries is a “stain on our global soul” because “no one is safe until we are all safe” from Covid.

A girl receives a shot of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign at an elementary school in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

In damning criticism, he also warned that coronavirus would “come back to haunt” every country unless there was a global push to get the whole world vaccinated next year – words of warning that Boris Johnson, and other leaders, now need to heed.

Given how the PM appears to be so bereft of support, Mr Johnson should be seeking to utilise the experience and expertise of his predecessors where appropriate – they’re all individuals who want to continue serving the country that they were proud to lead when in Downing Street.

It would also demonstrate that Great Britain is still committed to being a force for good in the developing world in spite of the dismantling of the Department for International Development, cuts to overseas aid and now the decision to make Brexit the top priority of Liz Truss, the new Foreign Secretary, ahead of climate change and tackling poverty.

