Classroom crisis as heads threaten strike action – The Yorkshire Post says

IF politicians want further evidence about the extent to which Brexit is overshadowing real-life issues, they should look no further than the annual meeting of the National Association of Head Teachers.

Not only did Chris Knowles reveal the impact of redundancies on his North Yorkshire school, but headteachers warn, in an unprecedented move, they will consider industrial action – or refuse to axe any more classroom posts – if their funding concerns are not addressed by Ministers.

The Yorkshire Post says: our schools should be an investment in the future

And then the message from Paul Whiteman, the union’s general secretary, that it will be up to the children of today to ultimately to clear up the chaos politicians have created with Brexit.

Even though the Government says, in its defence, that the core budget for schools is rising to a record £43.5bn this year, schools are clearly struggling to to cope with rising costs and pupil numbers.

How about Education Secretary Damian Hinds spending more time on these legitimate issues – and less time touring the TV studios to debate Brexit? It would be a helpful start.