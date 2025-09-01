Compelling case for HS2 land to be used for a European train terminal in Yorkshire
However, the land procured for the project could still be utilised to the benefit of the region’s rail infrastructure.
Luke Charters, the Labour MP for York Outer, is expected to put forward a compelling case for using land left over from HS2 to be used to accommodate European connections. He proposes using land near Leeds Station for a dedicated European train terminal.
“Imagine a service running from Leeds to Lille taking just three-and-a-half hours,” Mr Charters is expected to say in the Commons today. “York would offer additional capacity to support connections from surrounding communities.”
While these are laudable ambitions, the problem is that few people will be willing to buy into any promises of such a plan simply because the region has been let down repeatedly. The previous government became notorious for promising the earth and delivering little. This Government needs to work hard to restore trust and it needs to do it fast.
Firstly, it needs to deliver a high speed link that runs from Liverpool to Hull, connecting the North and unlocking its potential as a true powerhouse.
A European rail connection would allow the region to do what it does best, provide a Yorkshire welcome to tourists from across the world.
In order for such a scheme to work, not only does there need to be a political will but the other piece of the puzzle, transport infrastructure within the region, needs to also fall into place.