Conservative leadership rivals must address the nation - The Yorkshire Post says

AS the rivals for the Conservative leadership continue to make their pitches for the job, they should bear in mind that it is not only the party membership that is scrutinising their every word.

The debate and positions on policy are currently being targeted at fellow MPs, who will whittle the field down to the final two, and the party membership of 160,000 who will choose Theresa May’s successor as Prime Minister next month.

But the candidates must now start to address the entire nation. So far, this contest has been as much about the internal divisions besetting the Tories as about the welfare of the country as a whole, which is only serving to increase the sense of drift and uncertainty that surrounds Brexit. And it is not only Brexit that the candidates should have in mind. A whole raft of policy issues needs urgent attention, not least the Power Up the North initiative which is highlighting the inequalities our region has suffered at the hands of Government.

In particular, the front-runner, Boris Johnson, needs to prove that he has a grasp of the wider problems facing Britain.

Being so far ahead of his rivals – at least on the votes of Tory MPs – makes it incumbent upon him to demonstrate that he can speak to the entire nation and offer answers.

Tomorrow’s BBC debate between the remaining candidates gives them the opportunity to reach out to an electorate beyond that of their own party, and they should seize it.