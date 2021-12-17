Cowardice over 3.8 per cent rail fare hike announcement and Integrated Rail Plan flaw – The Yorkshire Post says

FINALLY, the manner in which Ministers sneaked out news that rail fares will rise by 3.8 per cent next March, the largest hike for a decade, sums up their cowardice and contempt for Parliament.

By YP Comment
Friday, 17th December 2021, 4:34 pm

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had a chance to make this announcement on Thursday when questioned by MPs hours before they adjourned for Christmas.

Stephenson’s Rocket legacy is betrayed – The Yorkshire Post says

These exchanges saw his de facto deputy, Andrew Stephenson, tell commuters to stop obsessing with “big fancy plans” such as Northern Powerhouse Rail and HS2. This prompted The Yorkshire Post in its editorial yesterday to challenge Mr Stephenson to set out the precise number of extra trains that will be able to run on local lines as a result of his government’s Integrated Rail Plan.

Britain's train passengers will be hit with the largest fares rise in nearly a decade next year. The Department for Transport announced that ticket prices will rise by 3.8% from March 1.

Yet now it emerges via Baroness Vere, a junior transport minister, that this precise detail has not even been worked out. “We do not know that now,” she told peers. And yet Ministers expect to be trusted over this and much else...

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
The Government cannot say how many extra trains wqill run as a result of its Integrated Rail Plan.
