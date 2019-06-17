Cricket’s return to York is glorious - The Yorkshire Post says

THE return of first-class cricket to York today for the first time since Victoria was on the throne is a matter for rejoicing.

It has been far too long since Yorkshire played in the great city from which our county draws its name and when the players take to the pitch, they can reflect that they are writing another chapter in the long, glorious history of one of Britain’s most illustrious clubs.

Happily, all the indications are that the match against Warwickshire marks the start of regular first-class fixtures in York, with two one-day matches already scheduled for next summer when Headingley hosts the new 100-ball tournament.

It can only be good for Yorkshire cricket for games to be played around the county.

Let us hope that our side taking the field today emulate their counterparts at the last fixture in York, in June 1890, when Yorkshire won in style.