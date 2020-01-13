Cuts to student accommodation costs could bring new talent to power North’s economy - The Yorkshire Post says

Some of the best universities in Europe sit on our doorstep here in Yorkshire and it is vitally important that people of all backgrounds have the opportunity to attend them.

The cost of living, including rent, can cause financial pressure on students. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Given that the cost of living can act as a barrier to that, any step taken to mitigate the financial impact is one to be welcomed - and explains why campaigners are celebrating after York University agreed to cut its accommodation fees.

The move, which follows pressure from campaigners to ensure students are not priced out of the historic city, comes a month after the first annual review of the higher education regulator, the Office for Students.

Its chief executive noted “stubborn gaps” in access, with young people from disadvantaged backgrounds far less likely than their better-off peers to go to university - and more likely to drop out of education once they get there.

As the community and welfare officer for York University Student Union has set out, in some cases, struggles to pay rent can prompt such drop outs and stretched student finances can also have knock on effects on physical and mental health.

Whilst York University’s plans would only see reduced rent applied to a proportion of its rooms, it is a step in the right direction towards improving all of these issues.

Such schemes could also prove to be an enticing offer for prospective students who are considering this region to further their education, contributing to the creation of a Northern Powerhouse economy that puts attracting and retaining skilled talent at its core.

Let it be hoped that other universities now follow suit.