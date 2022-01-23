Cycling legend Chris Boardman’s chance to honour his mother’s legacy after tragic death – The Yorkshire Post says

Former cyclist Chris Boardman is the new commissioner of Active Travel England.

He was a largely unknown cyclist when he became Olympic champion 30 years ago with a revolutionary bike. More recently, his dear mother Carol was killed by motorist while she was out on a regular bike ride.

Yet, as he builds on the work being undertaken by Dame Sarah Storey, the record-breaking Paralympian in South Yorkshire, it is imperative that he pursues a safety first approach – too many of Britain’s towns and cities, with perhaps the ecception of York, remain unsafe for cyclists and pedestrians because of the volume of road traffic.

And just as this newspaper has called for all new developments to be flood-proofed from the outset, and also made energy efficient in their design, Active Travel England should have the right of veto if they’re not designed with cyclists, walkers and public transport provision in mind. Good luck, Chris.

