Cyclists stop play: BMX racing is the new cricket in this East Riding village – The Yorkshire Post says

This, after all, was one of the new ‘urban’ sports that added so much vibrancy to this summer’s Tokyo Olympics as competitors – young and old – wowed the world.
And both Sport England – and the England and Wales Cricket Board – are living in the past if they think this BMX circuit should be stopped in its tracks because it risks encroaching 60cm onto the existing cricket pitch.
They should both know better because the priority, after all, is persuading young people to take part in sport and exercise – and the reality is that they’re more likely to ride BMX bikes than play cricket, even in rural areas. As BMX riding becomes the new cricket, the mantra should not just be sport for all – it should be ‘sports for all’ if Britain is serious about becoming a healthier nation.
