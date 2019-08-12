Dame Vera Lynn is a national treasure - The Yorkshire Post says

The tribute that the much-loved Dame Vera Lynn has paid to the sacrifices made by servicemen during wartime Britain holds particular poignancy in the 80th anniversary year since the start of the Second World War.

Widely known as the Forces’ Sweetheart, the We’ll Meet Again and The White Cliffs Of Dover singer performed for troops during the conflict, in countries including Egypt, India and Burma, providing reassurance during the darkest of hours.

Dame Vera Lynn sang to troops during the Second World War. Photo: Zak Hussein/PA Wire.

In an interview reflecting on her life and career, the 102-year-old said she had no regrets and the courage of those fighting on the front line had motivated her to support them.

She said: “We can’t change the past but, of course, we can learn from history and remember the important things - the sacrifices our loved ones made, and the price of our freedom today.”

Coupled with her charity work, such wise words are exactly why she remains held in such high regard today. A true national treasure.