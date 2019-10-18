David Hockney and Alan Davie exhibition is opportunity for The Hepworth to continue inspiring artists of next generation - The Yorkshire Post says

Indicative of the scale of Bradford-born David Hockney’s legacy are the more than 8,000 pieces of work held by the foundation he established in 2008 to advance the appreciation of visual art and culture.

Celebrated as one of the most influential British artists of the 20th century, he continues to inspire generations across the world. However, it is one of Hockney’s own influences – that of Scottish talent Alan Davie – which will be explored in a new exhibition at The Hepworth Wakefield.

A young Hockney attended Davie’s first solo exhibition at Wakefield Art Gallery in 1958 and saw him talk about his work, an encounter said to be pivotal as Hockney, now 82, developed his artistic voice.

The Hepworth exhibition will explore convergences between the two men in their early works – and, in the same way that Hockney found influence in Davie, it presents a great opportunity for the gallery to continue its vital work inspiring the budding and emerging artists of today.

