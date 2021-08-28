Debate on vaccinating children overlooks parental consent - The Yorkshire Post says

A staff member prepares a Pfizer vaccination. Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images.

Whilst it is beyond question that vaccines are both safe and effective, it is entirely wrong that ministers should even be speculating that parents may be denied a say over whether their sons and daughters receive the jab.

The success of Britain’s vaccination programme has been down to the public’s wholehearted embrace of it. People have listened to the scientific advice and concluded that it is in their best interests to have the jab, sensibly ignoring the misguided minority who have promoted foolish and bizarre conspiracy theories about its safety.

Persuasion has been the key, and so it should remain if the science points towards vaccination being of benefit to younger children as the winter approaches. That is the only way to foster widespread public confidence.

To do otherwise would be to create a schism between parents and the Government over child vaccination, alienating mothers and fathers who have every right to insist that they know what is best for their children.

Winning hearts and minds has been vital in getting an overwhelming majority of adults vaccinated, thereby saving lives and sparing countless families the anguish of bereavement.

So it is with vaccination of children. Public acquiescence remains essential in the battle against Covid, and it would be a grave mistake on the part of the Government if it were perceived as telling parents that it knows better than they do.