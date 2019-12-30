Derision as Pacer trains head to National Railway Museum – The Yorkshire Post says

YORKSHIRE’S long-suffering rail passengers could be forgiven a snort of derision at learning that an example of the reviled Pacer trains is to take its place in the National Railway Museum, home to iconic rolling stock of the past.

Pacer trains are heading for the National Railway Museum - the irony.

Those who are using the trains to return to work this week – and paying more for that dubious privilege as fares rise – will undoubtedly be able to think of many other words, most of them rude, instead of iconic to describe Pacers.

A scrapyard, rather than a museum, would seem a more fitting destination for these obsolete rattletraps, many of which will remain in service during 2020, much to the chagrin of their passengers being bumped and jolted along.

But perhaps there is some merit to having a Pacer on display – as a reminder of how bad rail travel can get and a monument to the need for the industry to do better.