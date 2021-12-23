Duchess of Cambridge’s tribute to volunteers in Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will inspire nation – The Yorkshire Post says

They’re words that will resonate far and wide; namely the realisation of “how much we need each other and how acts of kindness and love can really bring us comfort and relief in times of distress”.

And they’re made more significant by the intimacy of the symbolic setting – Westminster Abbey – where Her Royal Highness married Prince William in 2011.

Ten years after their historic Royal wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – and their three children – continue to touch the lives of so many with their empathy for all those unsung heroes who go the extra mile to help the less fortunate.

Royal Carols - Together At Christmas, a Christmas carol concert hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey, will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV.

As such, the Christmas Eve service, and musical accompaniment, is, in many respects, the culmination of the exemplary example that has been set by the Cambridges since their wedding day as they put duty first and assume more of the duties previously carried out by the Queen and the late Prince Philip.

And while the public response to the Covid pandemic is the motivation behind this unique service, there’s absolutely no reason why it cannot become the precursor to an annual celebration at Christmas to celebrate those volunteers who personify the best of Britain.

As the Duchess herself stresses in one of her most heartfelt speeches to date, the nation owes such people “a huge debt of gratitude for all they’ve done in bringing people together and supporting their communities”.

File photo dated 23/03/21 of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving to visit the vaccination centre at Westminster Abbey, London, and to pay tribute to the efforts of those involved in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.