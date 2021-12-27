Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room initiative is inspired as Camilla shares love of literacy and horses – The Yorkshire Post says

Undated handout photo issued by Clarence House of the Duchess of Cornwall recording her reading from Charles Dickens' festive classic A Christmas Carol in a series published on social media set to run over the 12 days of Christmas.

Her willingness to share her favourite books during the first lockdown led to the creation of the Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room that now has 127,000 Instagram followers as the Duchess embraces social media to highlight the importance of literature to people of all ages – and how to share this interest.

And this advocacy, as she described how Anna Sewell’s children’s classic Black Beauty fuelled her passion for both books and horses, is typical of the difference that the Duchess is making in her own quiet way as she encourages grandparents, like herself, to share their experiences with younger generations and, in doing so, recognise literacy’s value as both a life skill and personal pleasure.

