Duke and Duchess of Sussex should ask why their popularity has slumped as Harry and Meghan take on tabloid media after Africa trip – The Yorkshire Post says

THE DUKE and Duchess of Sussex should realise that the vast majority of people want the couple, and their young son Archie, to succeed as they fly back to Britain after a largely successful tour of Africa.

However, after Prince Harry’s scathing attack on the British tabloid press as they begin legal action against a Sunday title, they perhaps need to reflect on their own approach.

The Duchess of Sussex hugs a young child during her visit to South Africa.

For, while they should expect private correspondence to remain confidential, they need to ask why the reservoir of goodwill that existed at the time of their wedding in May last year has started to run dry in some quarters.

And it is because they have so frequently misjudged the public mood – whether it be the cost of refurbishing their marital home in the grounds of Windsor Castle; the unnecessary secrecy over where their son was born; the perceived rivalry with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and double standards over their stance on climate change.

The Duke of Sussex, watched by the Duchess of Sussex, makes a speech during a visit to Tembisa township near Johannesburg, where they met with local youth entrepreneurs and viewed skills initiatives addressing the rising unemployment challenge faced by youth in South Africa, on the last day day of their tour in Africa.

All have combined to overshadow the very good work that they do on behalf of military victims, the mentally ill and many others and, in doing so, fuelled the ill-feeling that they now condemn – resentment that is far more visceral towards the Duchess on social media and which does merit far closer attention from regulators. Yet, while many people will understand why Prince Harry is so protective of his wife, the couple will be helping themselves if some clarity emerges on their future public roles. But there will be one inescapable reality – being senior members of the Royal Family will always involve a level of responsibility, and scrutiny, that ‘Brand Sussex’ will have to accept with good grace.