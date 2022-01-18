Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray show Joe Root how to win in Australia after Ashes capitulation – The Yorkshire Post says

Emma Raducanu reacts after defeating Sloane Stephens of the U.S. in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Let’s hope Root and his bedraggled side found the time to watch these two matches while they drowned their sorrows – quite literally according to embarrassing reports – after being branded, and not unreasonably, as the worst England side to ever tour Australia.

What they will have witnessed was the effervescent Raducanu, the reigning US Open heroine, overcoming Covid and also the burden of expectation not long after a warrior-like Murray rolled back the years with a performance that defied the chronic injuries which he’s had to overcome. Fighting qualities that the cricketers so badly lacked, long may it be ‘game, set and match’ to our tennis stars in Australia.

Sir Andy Murray of Britain reacts after defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.