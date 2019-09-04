Enduring appeal of Richmond – The Yorkshire Post says

Its cobbled market place may be the largest in England – a Northern counterpart, according to the Prince of Wales, to the magnificent Piazza del Campo in the Tuscan city of Siena.

But Charles may not have appreciated, when he said that, the contribution Richmond has made to other locations around the globe.

The Market Place Richmond, North Yorkshire

As preparations begin for its 950th anniversary in 2021, we learn that “our” Richmond laid the foundation for all others that followed – not only the one in Virginia but also Richmond-upon-Thames, a mere croquet ball’s throw from Windsor Great Park.

Charles chose the original Richmond for his first joint patronage with Camilla, that of the Georgian Theatre Royal, which he called an enchanting Yorkshire gem.

All roads lead to Richmond

He was right, and as the town puts the pieces into place for its celebration year, let us hope that its distinctive and enduring charm will win over yet more generations of visitors.