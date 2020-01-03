Enlightened Take a Minute campaign brings mental health awareness to football pitches during FA cup - The Yorkshire Post says

Ten years ago, talking about mental health at a football game would not even have been contemplated by most fans.

FA cup games across Yorkshire to be delayed by a minute to urge pause over mental health

The Duke of Cambridge is spearheading the campaign. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

But now pitches up and down the country are being put at the centre of a Take A Minute wellbeing campaign, spearheaded by the Duke of Cambridge.

As the Emirates FA Cup Third Round kicks off tomorrow, all matches are to see a 60-second delay to show a film, featuring famous footballers, that its intended to encourage supporters to take a minute to look after their own wellbeing. Whilst the conversation has increased in recent years, suicide sadly remains a big killer of men under 45, and around one in four people experience a mental health problem every year.

With an estimated 15 million football fans in the country, and the finals of the Euro 2020 taking part in Britain this summer, such enlightened initiatives are a golden opportunity to push back the boundaries so more people feel able to talk about such issues.