Exhibition with best of British art is a coup for Hull on back of City of Culture - The Yorkshire Post says

That a new exhibition opening at the Ferens Art Gallery in Hull will include work from one of the UK’s best and most significant collections of modern British art is a real coup for the area and continues to build on the success of its 2017 status as City of Culture.

Community, civic and political leaders have utilised that prestigious title as a catalyst for creative development and culture-led regeneration, establishing the city’s reputation for arts today.

Ferens Art Gallery, Hull, has a new exhibition Reflection: British Art in an Age of Change. The exhibition opens to the public on Saturday 17 August.

Major exhibition at Yorkshire gallery features some of the greatest artists of the modern era

Now, works by big names including Yorkshire’s Barbara Hepworth, Henry Moore and David Hockney will go on display in the area in the Reflections exhibition, which draws not only from the venue’s own pieces but also from the The Ingram Collection of Modern British and Contemporary Art.

The Ingram’s curator says it is committed to showcasing work around the country to increase access and engagement. It is great Hull, and locations outside of London, are benefiting from this enlightenment.

