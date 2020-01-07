Fantasy world of Bafta awards with no grip on reality – The Yorkshire Post says

Its members are in the business of inventing stories with happy endings, so it ought not to have been too much of a stretch for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts to have engineered a different outcome to yesterday’s announcement of the nominees for the year’s movie awards.

As it was, the committee could only profess itself “disappointed” that all the actors were white and the directors male.

A BAFTA award is cast in bronze

That the shortlisted names had been arrived at in a democratic process made things worse, not better. It appeared to demonstrate that casual racism and sexism is endemic among the 6,500 industry professionals and creative people who were entitled to a say.

In the face of this traditionalism, Bafta’s well-meaning initiatives to make the awards more diverse have done little more than shout into the wind.

It is going to have to be more proactive if it is not to descend into the fantasy world of some of its plots.