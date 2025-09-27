Farming needs to start speaking out against out-of-touch politicians - Sarah Todd

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No other industry would stand for the revolving door at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), which has spewed out ten Secretaries of State in a decade. Now, yet another townie has taken over the reins.

Before the press release had even been issued, this reporter could have guessed that the National Farmers’ Union’s current president Tom Bradshaw - unquestionably a lovely chap - would be quoted congratulating the new incumbent Emma Reynolds MP on her appointment. Suppose that is just good manners and playing the game.

But he went so far as to pay tribute to her predecessor Steve Reed, who has taken over the Ministry of Housing brief from disgraced former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

Farmers and their tractors protest in Whitehall, London, over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Yes, there was a tongue in cheek “despite not always agreeing” but it felt so wet and out of touch from an industry that has been treated no better than the muck on Mr Reed’s shoe. Oh sorry, there wasn’t so much as a speck of dirt - his footwear remained city smart - as come spring this year (eight months after coming to office in July) it was revealed he had only visited four farms. What an absolute and utter joke.

Now some say there is no more a requirement for the boss at Defra to have experience of farming, than there is for a defence secretary to have gone to war or a health secretary to have performed heart surgery.

But surely to goodness the countryside deserves somebody holding the keys to its future other than yet another urbanite. Ms Reynolds grew up in a Wolverhampton council flat and is obviously a bright spark, getting to Oxford University from a state school. A comment on a farming forum made this correspondent smile, something about her link to rural life “being thinner than the tread on my old Landy’s tyres”.

An ambitious, intelligent woman who speaks several languages, what’s the betting that her tenure doesn’t last much longer than the time it takes a normal, everyday clarty-wellied farmer to fill in a form from her department?

People from outside agriculture could be forgiven for thinking that the industry is all about rare breed lamb boxes, wildflower picking and barn conversions. Proper farming is about growing crops and livestock; glossing over that and creeping up to the woke brigade does nobody any favours in the long run.

The industry doesn’t need some young clipboard-wielding conservation graduate to tell it to plant trees. It’s been doing that - farming like it’s going to live forever - for generations. What it needs is a level playing field.

Just last week an Australian (what on earth would the late Sir Ken Morrison have said?) steak was spotted in the aisles of our local market town’s branch of his namesake supermarket. Oh the irony, as from the carpark it’s possible to hear the patter of the auctioneer in the town’s traditional livestock market. Cattle born and raised on the fields within about a ten-mile radius. Their prices, incidentally, a fraction of the mark-up made in shops and restaurants. Some have spied Polish chicken.

Feeling mean now about attacking the NFU, the organisation - credit where it’s due - was very quick off the mark to question such far-flung foods despite Morrisons’ ongoing sponsorship of TV show Clarkson’s Farm and public messaging around its support for British producers. Supermarkets in general seem stuffed with red, white and blue packaging and other wholesome farm labelling that has nothing to do with England’s green and pleasant lands.

It’s hard not to wonder whether the demise of Defra’s predecessor, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, was the exact moment the tide started to turn. Scary that since no longer being namechecked the number of fishermen has plummeted from 25,000 in the 1980s to around 10,000 today and the fleet has dropped from more than 10,000 vessels to just 5,400.

Yes, fishing was erased from the department’s title when it was re-named in 2001. Farming also seems a dirty word.

Tories took the support of farmers and the countryside for granted, but it was hard not to warm to one of their number - former Scarborough and Whitby MP Sir Robert Goodwill - when he presented an award at the recent Yorkshire Post Rural Awards 2025.

Asked at the eleventh-hour to say a few words he wrote simply one on his hand - “Family” - before taking to the stage.

His have farmed since 1850 and he rightly pointed out that it’s the generational nature of the industry that makes it so unique.

It's so difficult to say these days, for fear of ending up in the clink, but now harvest is over and before winter weather hits, surely farming needs to up efforts to make its voice heard if there is to be any hope of saving genuine family farms from being broken up because of inheritance tax.

No need for flash tractors. After all, dealerships are starting to go broke and orders for new ones are at a record low thanks to this Government’s attack on not only an industry but a way of life. Just give it some welly.