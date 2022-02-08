Fitting Leeds light memorial for tragic pandemic milestone - The Yorkshire Post says

Leeds Town Hall, Leeds Civic Hall and Leeds City Museum are some of the buildings included in the memorial, which takes place until Thursday.
It is a fitting mark of respect for all those who have died to the virus and their loved ones, who have been left to make sense of an illness unheard of more than two years ago taking their relative or friend.
The illuminations also serve as a tribute to the people who are working so hard to keep people alive and well in our hospitals, care homes and laboratories.
While restrictions have eased and we can enjoy greater freedoms than at any time in the last two years, the lights in Yorkshire’s largest city should remind us to respect such progress and be mindful to still do what we can to keep each other safe.