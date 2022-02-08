Fitting Leeds light memorial for tragic pandemic milestone - The Yorkshire Post says

Leeds Town Hall lit up during a previous memorial related to the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2021. Picture: James Hardisty.

Leeds Town Hall, Leeds Civic Hall and Leeds City Museum are some of the buildings included in the memorial, which takes place until Thursday.

It is a fitting mark of respect for all those who have died to the virus and their loved ones, who have been left to make sense of an illness unheard of more than two years ago taking their relative or friend.

The illuminations also serve as a tribute to the people who are working so hard to keep people alive and well in our hospitals, care homes and laboratories.