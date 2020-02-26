Flood prevention and how best to protect small businesses – Mark Barlow

STORMS Ciara and Dennis have brought widespread flooding and damage across many parts of Yorkshire. What’s more, flood defences that have been installed across our region seem to do little to combat the devastating impact of flooding, or have just moved the problem downstream.

Look at how communities and businesses along the River Calder and other rivers have been hit by a series of flood events on an increasingly frequent basis.

The Aire Valley has been badly hit by floods.

The Yorkshire Post has pointed out that flood defences for the region are not fit for purpose, and a radical rethink of the measures is needed to protect our region from future flooding.

Head of the Environment Agency warns building on flood plains must be last resort

With the unpredictability of flooding and the damage it causes set to continue, residents and businesses are rightly looking to insurers to help them get back on their feet as soon as possible.

To put this into perspective, insurer Aviva, at the time of writing, had already seen a 285 per cent surge in calls and claims as it helps to repair the damage caused by Storm Ciara.

Mark Barlow is an insurance expert.

We’re drowning Prime Minister; act now over flooding emergency – The Yorkshire Post says

The majority of residential homes across Yorkshire, including some in high flood risk areas, are eligible for Flood Re, a scheme launched in 2016 to bring down the cost of home insurance for people in flood-prone areas. But there are some exclusions. Properties built after January 1, 2009, are not covered. Flats in leasehold blocks containing four or more homes are also excluded.

With the change in climate and the need to build more houses, the Government should look again at including newer properties within Flood Re as a matter of urgency, particularly where development on flood plains continues to be sanctioned. All homeowners should have the right to access affordable insurance.

For businesses, the issue is even more worrying as the Flood Re scheme is not available to them. This means that small businesses in particular are increasingly struggling to get insurance when located in high flood risk areas.

This can have severe consequences, as being unable to claim for a flood loss would put the sustainability and longevity of a business in jeopardy. What’s more, it can create real difficulties in getting loans, managing cash flow, entering into contracts and acquiring and selling property.

So what are the options for small business? If a firm is struggling to obtain flood insurance, it’s always worth contacting an insurance broker who can navigate the insurance market to see what options are available. Some insurers work on different flood risk maps to others and a different insurer may provide the cover a business needs.

If no insurers are prepared to offer cover, then there are some practical measures businesses can take to minimise the impact of a flood. These include ensuring that no high value stock or goods are kept in a basement or any low lying storage area you may have in your premises or outbuildings. Having on hand a supply of sandbags, and using air brick covers or water resistant airbricks to stop the flow of water into your building, is also a recommendation.

New technology is available which has enabled a different type of cover to be introduced. FloodFlash gives firms fast and flexible cover by using the latest in data modelling and connected technology.

It provides a fixed payment to a business as soon as sensors detect that the water level at their property has risen above a pre-agreed level and is available to anyone, irrespective of whether or not they have been declined flood cover previously.

With small businesses being the lifeblood of the UK economy, the Government and the insurance industry need to have a major rethink on how best to give these firms the protection they need. Of course there should be long-term investment in flood defence funding and strategic river management across Yorkshire. It is in all our interests for the Government to put in place a framework that delivers alongside insurance solutions for business which should be available, affordable and socially just.

No one asks to be flooded. It is one of the most traumatic experiences a family or business can face. But in 2020 should we really be sending in the Army in places like Calderdale to help with flood relief? This is a huge issue that is not getting the focus it needs, and time is running out.

Mark Barlow is managing director of IFM Insurance Brokers based in Sheffield.