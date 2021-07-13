'Freedom Day' plans may prove to be temporary: The Yorkshire Post says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covid-19). Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

The Prime Minister said the Government will not hesitate to bring back restrictions if needed, with data being kept under review into next year.

Even with the ending of legal restrictions, Covid will continue to have a major impact on our lives in the coming months, with millions of households already affected by self-isolation issues as tens of thousands of Covid cases are recorded each day.

While the vaccination programme has proved to be a great success in reducing the number of deaths, hospitalisations and infections from Covid, it is clear that vaccines are not a total panacea for ending the pandemic, although they are obviously a vital part in reducing a person’s personal risk from the disease and society’s with it.

As we learn to live with Covid in the coming weeks, months and years, people and businesses will need to maintain some protective measures to help reduce the spread of the disease.

To give one example, while the Government is lifting its work from home order, many organisations will be looking at the current spread of Covid cases and be questioning whether it is really feasible to return employees to the office where the risk of the disease spreading among workers - thereby resulting in major disruption to their operations, let alone putting staff at risk - seems high.

‘Freedom Day’ may now be around the corner after initially being delayed but many challenges still lie ahead and the battle with coronavirus is very far from being over.