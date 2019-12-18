Fresh hope for future of Three Ships Mural, a symbol of Hull’s maritime industry - The Yorkshire Post says

When Hull’s Three Ships Mural was granted Grade II-Listed status last month, it was in recognition of its special interest, not only as an unusual surviving example of a bespoke 1960s glass mosaic mural, but as a symbol of the city’s nationally important fishing industry.

But the 66ft high by 64ft wide public art is now under threat, with Hull Council claiming it has to be demolished after “dangerously high levels of asbestos” were found inside the building it adorns.

Campaigners step up fight to save Hull’s landmark Three Ships mural

Safety is, of course, paramount, but it would be a crying shame to see the work lost, particularly given Hull’s focus on the redevelopment of its historic marine assets through the Yorkshire’s Maritime City scheme.

Three Ships mural in Hull cannot be saved after survey finds dangerous levels of asbestos

As heritage campaigners enlist the services of three leading asbestos, mosaic and heritage conservation consultants for a second opinion, let it be hoped that all parties can work together to find a safe way to retain and preserve the mural for future generations.